IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has been announced for a second Impact Wrestling date.

As we’ve noted, Impact previously announced a four-date UK Invasion Tour to kick off in late October, just days after the 2023 Bound For Glory pay-per-view and Bound For Glory Fallout TV tapings in Chicago. Furthermore, Impact announced this past Sunday that Ospreay will make his long-awaited return to the company at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Ospreay’s opponent was not announced.

In an update, Impact has now announced Ospreay for the 2023 Turning Point event, which will be taped on Friday, October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle, England, during the UK Invasion Tour. His opponent was not named.

Turning Point will not air live from Newcastle that Friday night, but it will be available to stream exclusively on Impact Plus beginning Friday, November 3.

In addition to the Newcastle show on Friday, October 27 with the Turning Point tapings, the UK Invasion Tour includes the following stops: Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland; Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England; Sunday, October 29 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England.

Special appearances for the UK Invasion Tour include Grado and Impact Hall of Famer & Producer Gail Kim. Impact it teasing that Grado will wrestle. Impact stars announced for the tour are Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, local star Joe Hendry, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Deonna Purrazzo, and many others.

Ospreay previously worked five matches for TNA/Impact on their 2016 Maximum Impact UK tour, but Bound For Glory and Turning Point will mark his official return. It remains to be seen if Ospreay will appear on Impact for the build to those shows. There’s also no word yet on if he’s interested in signing with Impact. The 30 year old Ospreay, who first began working for NJPW in 2016, revealed on AEW Dynamite this past month that he will become a free agent in six months, and that he expects to make millions of dollars on his next contract.

