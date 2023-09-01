Veteran pro wrestler Tommy Dreamer will put his career on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road event.

Dreamer, who also works for Impact as a producer, had words with Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King on tonight’s post-Emergence episode, and that led to Dreamer vs. King being made for Victory Road. If Dreamer fails to capture the title, he must retire and end his near-35-year in-ring career.

This will be the first-ever singles match with King and Dreamer. King, another veteran that has been wrestling since 2002, captured the Impact Digital Media Title by defeating Joe Hendry on the Slammiversary pre-show on July 15. Since then he has retained over Hendry and Yuya Uemura in a Triple Threat on the August 3 Impact, then over Yoshinobu Kanemaru during the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 pre-show on August 20. His most recent title defense was a win over Johnny Swinger this past Sunday at Emergence.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place on Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

