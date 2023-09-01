Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are set to face John Cena and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Friday, September 8 at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India.

Kaiser recently spoke with Khelnow‘s Akash Dhanagaran and was asked how excited he is to wrestle Cena.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all time greats,” Kaiser said. “It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself.”

“Obviously, where I am right now in my career, it couldn’t be better,” Kaiser declared. “I am very much the best I have ever been, I have been proving that every time I get on the mat, I get an opportunity to do that. I am very happy about the next opportunity and to step on the mat with one of the absolute greatest of all time.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.