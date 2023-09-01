Alisha Edwards is the new #1 contender to the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title.

Tonight’s post-Emergence edition of Impact opened a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Knockouts World Champion Trinity. Edwards ended up getting the win by eliminating Jody Threat and KiLynn King at the same time, and it was then announced that Edwards will challenge Trinity for the title at Victory Road.

The 10-Knockout Battle Royal also featured Jessicka, Courtney Rush, Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich, Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly, Vanna Black, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw.

Edwards has been wrestling for Impact since March 2017, but believe it or not this will be just her second shot at the Knockouts World Title. Her first came as a loss to then-champion Taya Valkyrie on August 15, 2019 at the Impact TV tapings in Mexico.

This will be Trinity’s second title defense since winning the strap from Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary on July 15. Her first defense came this past Sunday as she retained over Purrazzo at the Emergence event.

Speaking of Purrazzo, Impact has announced that she will face the returning Jordynne Grace at Victory Road. Grace’s return was announced during Emergence last Sunday, but no opponent was named. Purrazzo issued a challenge on tonight’s Impact, and the match was booked for Victory Road.

This will be the seventh career singles match between Purrazzo and Grace. Not including multi-person matches, the following singles matches have taken place in the rivalry – Grace defeated Purrazzo at Beyond Wrestling’s Looking California show on April 29, 2017; Grace defeated Purrazzo at WWR’s From The Pinnacle To The Pit event on March 25, 2018; Purrazzo captured the Knockouts World Title from Grace at Impact Slammiversary on July 18, 2020; Purrazzo successfully defended the title over Grace in a 30-minute Iron Woman match at Impact Emergence Day 2 on August 25, 2020; Purrazzo defeated Grace for the vacant Knockouts World Title at Rebellion on April 28 of this year; and Purrazzo retained the title over Grace in a Last Chance match at Under Siege on May 26 of this year. Purrazzo currently leads their series of single matches at 4-2.

Grace has not wrestled since losing the Last Chance match to then-champion Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Under Siege on May 26. She took some time away and just returned with a new deal.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place on Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

