AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will wrestle veteran pro wrestler Low-Ki for the first time ever on Friday, September 15 at House of Glory’s Fallout event in New York City.

HOG issued the following on the match:

First Time Ever Dream Match set for House of Glory Fallout on September 15th in NYC A HUGE first time ever match has been announced for House of Glory’s return to the NYC Arena on September 15th. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo will face off against the One World Warrior Low-Ki. This dream match will be happening live in Jamaica, Queens and available on PPV via Premier Streaming Network. Vikingo debuted for House of Glory back in June battling Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason. Low-Ki has not been seen since the beginning of the year in HOG. The former ROH and TNA Champion is ready to face off with one of the biggest rising stars in the world. Who will come out victorious Friday night September 15th? Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.