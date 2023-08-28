Jordynne Grace has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling.

It was announced during Sunday’s Impact Emergence show that Grace will return to Impact at Victory Road on Friday, September 8 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Her opponent has not been announced as of this writing.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Grace has re-signed a new two year contract with Impact. Grace reportedly received a significant pay raise and will be able to take time off for bodybuilding competitions.

Grace, a two-time Knockouts World Champion and a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion, has not wrestled since losing the Last Chance match to then-champion Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Under Siege on May 26. It was reported then that her contract expired back in the Spring, and that she finished up with Impact at the following TV tapings, at least for the time being.

The 27 year old Grace, who is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham, noted then that she would “be back somewhere at some point,” as she planned to take some time away from pro wrestling to work on outside projects. It was also reported in the Spring that Grace had interest from higher-ups of multiple wrestling companies, and that Impact officials wanted to keep her on the roster. Grace reportedly became a millionaire outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor, who stated in March that she wants to be the first-ever pro wrestler to go to The Arnold Classic to compete.

Grace debuted on Impact TV in November 2018. It was reported then that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork actually was never finalized, and Grace worked without a contract for several months. After AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents in to long-term deals, Grace approached Impact officials with this information and was able to secure a raise over the originally agreed terms. Following the two year deal in 2019, Grace signed the aforementioned two year contract in 2021, and that is the deal that ran out earlier this year,

For those who missed it, below is the new promo for Grace’s Impact return:

