Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England saw IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeat Chris Jericho in a non-title match, which was the first-ever meeting between the two.

Ospreay took to Instagram today to thank the fans for their support, noting that working All In was life-changing. He added that he was honored to represent his family, NJPW and British wrestling.

“The gratitude I have for you all that have followed my career throughout this crazy journey is genuinely overwhelming. Last night you & AEW truly changed my life. Honoured not only to represent my family, NJPW but represent British wrestling at Wembley Stadium. Thank you so much for everything,” he wrote.

Ospreay included a photo that revealed the various UK promotions he’s worked for listed on his All In gear. He also included a clip showing how he had his Uptown Funkers trunks on under his gear. This was a tribute to Ospreay’s Uptown Funkers tag team partner, Ryan Smile, who passed away at the age of 31 in October 2020.

Ospreay previously worked five matches for TNA/Impact on their 2016 Maximum Impact UK tour, but it was just announced that Ospreay will return to the company on Saturday, October 21 at Bound For Glory in Chicago. There’s no word yet on who he will be working with that night.

The 30 year old Ospreay, who first began working for NJPW in 2016, revealed on AEW Dynamite this past week that he will become a free agent in six months, and that he expects to make millions of dollars on his next contract.

You can see Ospreay’s full post below:

