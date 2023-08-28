UFC President Dana White recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his Power Slap series and discuss a number of topics related to the sport, including whether Brock Lesnar would ever return to the Octagon.

The Beast has not fought under the UFC banner since 2016, which most likely was his last fight according to White.

Brock looks good, doesn’t he? He always does. I think Brock’s done. I don’t think he ever comes back.

Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. He shockingly shook the American Nightmare’s hand afterward and raised his hand, a clear passing of the torch moment.