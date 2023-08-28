Richard Holliday addresses rumors of him signing with AEW.

The former MLW star and one-time Caribbean Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Nick Hausman on the Haus of Wrestling podcast. Holliday says that speculation is what makes pro-wrestling exciting, adding that he’s happy fans want to see him join the roster.

Listen, I think speculation is one of the funnest things about wrestling. I think the speculation that surrounds wrestling is large, that’s a big part of the business. I think that fans are going to do that, and they’re always gonna have fun fantasy booking. That’s their thing, especially on Twitter. I’m just happy that fans want to see me in a certain light and that’s all I can ask for.

In a separate interview, Holliday spoke about WWE also potentially having an interest in him. You can read about that here.

