Orange Cassidy gives his thoughts on Will Ospreay.

The current reigning AEW International Champion spoke about the Aerial Assassin during a recent chat with the Tempest of WrestleTalk (representing Fightful). Cassidy begins by commending Ospreay on his pro-wrestling talent.

I don’t know if you guys know this, but Will Ospreay is really good at professional wrestling. Just take a note of that. He’s really good at professional wrestling. I was injured, Keith Lee threw me out of the ring onto other people, and I separated my shoulder, and I was out for three and half months. I didn’t like that. I didn’t like not having control of what I could do because usually I do whatever I want to do, and I couldn’t because my shoulder was hurt.

Cassidy later recalls getting to wrestle Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2022.

An opportunity came up for me to wrestle Will Ospreay and I was like, ‘I can do that.’ A lot of people were like, ‘why is Orange Cassidy wrestling Will Ospreay? Why would you waste Will Ospreay on Orange Cassidy?’ I said to myself, ‘You’ll see.’ I really wanted to win, obviously, but he’s really good. I like to show people that they don’t know everything and that I can do stuff when I want.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cassidy discusses the growth of AEW and how excited he was to perform in front of U.K. fans at All In. You can read about that here.