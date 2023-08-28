Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has been announced for more upcoming dates, and a new partnership with Make-A-Wish.

WWE previously announced Cena for Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, and the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India on Friday, September 8, where he will team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

In an update, WWE announced today that Cena has been added to 7 more SmackDown dates in September and October. Dates can be found below.

It was also announced that Cena, who is the most-requested Wish Granter with more than 650 Make-A-Wish wishes granted across the world, will partner with the organization throughout his SmackDown return. Cena, WWE and Make-A-Wish will host kids and their families in each of the 8 cities to experience a WWE event in person.

Below is an updated look at Cena’s WWE schedule:

* Friday, September 1 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA (SmackDown, Payback go-home show)

* Friday, September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India (Superstar Spectacle, teaming with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

* Friday, September 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown, Fastlane go-home show)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

