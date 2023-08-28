There was some sort of physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In on Sunday, weeks after they had a confrontation because Perry wanted to use real glass for a segment, something Punk told him they didn’t do on the Collision brand.

Perry lost the FTW Title to HOOK on the All In pre-show, but before doing the honors, he said to the camera that it was real glass and cry me a river when they did a spot where they landed on the windshield of a limo.

There are conflicting reports on what exactly happened between Perry and Punk as some claim that someone threw a punch while others have said Punk piefaced Perry, leading to the scuffle, and Punk choked him out.

Perry was said to be sent home while Punk remained after.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed security escorted Punk to his locker room after his match with Samoa Joe while Perry was then removed from the building. Although Punk stayed in his locker room for a while, security also arrived to remove him.

AEW is investigating the matter.