MJF retained the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Adam Cole in the main event of Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view event, a historic show that drew over 80,000 fans.

Cole and MJF opened the show by winning the ROH Tag Team Titles. Appearing at the AEW All In media scrum, MJF spoke about being his position on the show and the impact of it.

“I was just in the biggest main event in the history of wrestling. This is a very hyperbolic sport filled with hyperbolic bullshit people that will make claims like that. For crying out loud, I think Hulk Hogan recently said he was in Japan and America on the same day, somehow. Great guy. I can say that, earnestly and honestly to you guys, and it’s not hyperbole. The fact that I can say that feels right. We’re not just an alternative. We are a gang of misfit toys of guys that should have been ‘never was,’ guys that never should be in the position that we’re in today. Yeah, sometimes we don’t get along. Newsflash, I’m sure you motherfuckers got people at work you want to headbutt in the mouth. The fact of the matter is, we are misfits, but guess what, we come together and put on the best fucking professional wrestling shows this world has ever fucking seen. I put my name on that. You want to know why I put my name on that? Because I’m ready to step the fuck up. I’m ready to be the face of this company. I’m ready to be the face of the mayhem of the misfits as long as this motherfucker [Tony Khan] ponies up the money. That is neither here nor there. I am so proud of not only me, because duh, that was a sick main event, and I’m awesome and I won, but I am proud of every single ditzy weirdo fucking nutjob motherfucker in that locker room because, like I said, we might not get along, we might not be picture perfect and squeaky clean, but we put on fucking shows of a lifetime, and I couldn’t be proud to be a leader of that,” he stated.