The Payback go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. It’s believed that there will also be some form of tributes to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The red brand go-home build for WWE Payback

* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa

