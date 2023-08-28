On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan from 2018 as they worked a tag team match at WrestleMania 34. The Miz beat Bryan at SummerSlam due to an assist from Maryse. Miz & Maryse beat Bryan & wife Brie Bella, at Hell in a Cell 2018 before Bryan won the Super Show-Down PPV in October for a WWE Title shot.

“These two workers are totally different and it’s almost like the smart fan and the casual fan. Like the casual fan would think Miz is a huge star, and be like, ‘Who’s that other little guy that looks like he’s homeless.” But the Internet fan knows who Daniel Bryan is. So, you just go like ‘Okay, I think that’s an interesting dichotomy.’ I love Miz because Miz doesn’t mind playing the antithesis to that guy.”

“Those guys are magic when you put them together. They respected each other, and they treated each other with respect. It’s so much better for the television show if we can work together because I’ll tell you what’s not pretty — when you don’t work together.”