Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the decision to put MJF and Adam Cole’s ROH Tag Team Title win on the pre-show while also headlining the show and more. Here are the highlights:

On booking the ROH Tag Team Title match on the pre-show:

“You know, my initial reaction is anybody that listens to either 83 weeks or Strictly Business, I thought it was a stupid idea. I didn’t get it. But as I’ve often said, you know, you have to wait and see and it doesn’t bother me. Look, do I think it really added value to the main event? I really don’t. Do I think it hurt the main event? No, I don’t. So I think it was on paper probably a good idea in execution. I think it was a neutral move. It wasn’t good. Wasn’t bad. It was just there. So no harm, no foul. Man, I’m not taking any points away for it.”

On Sting lending some equity to Darby Allin:

“Oh, my God. Are you kidding me? That’s the beautiful thing. That’s another thing that I. This is something that was almost subconscious. But you’re bringing it up. That’s what I love about Darby and Sting is Sting is lending. He’s giving Darby the rub. It just is. But Darby is giving it right back. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship where both talents are better because of each other. And I love that. That’s magic when it happens.”

