The Dark Order has earned a title shot at the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

As noted, it was announced on Wednesday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite that Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF) will defend their newly-won ROH World Tag Team Titles at All Out, against the winners of a 20-man Tag Team Battle Royal on Friday’s go-home Rampage.

In an update, The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver ended up winning the Rampage Battle Royal to earn the title shot. The other teams were Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis), The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon), The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch), The Butcher and The Blade, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum), Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta), The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy), and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona). At one point, the graphic had Matt Menard and Angelo Parker but they were replaced by The Butcher and The Blade. You can click here for full Rampage spoilers.

Reynolds and Silver were named the new #1 contenders to the ROH World Tag Team Champions for a match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. This will be the first title defense for MJF and Cole since capturing the straps from Aussie Open this past Sunday on the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show.

The Dark Order competed for the AEW World Trios Titles in the Fall of 2022, but believe it or not this will be their first shot at standard ROH or AEW tag team titles since they came up short against then-champions Jurassic Express on the January 14, 2022 AEW Rampage episode, which was the only tag title shot for the current members. The Dark Order has worked 9 matches since kicking off their run in ROH in April 2023, and have only lost two of those. They have also continued to work AEW TV.

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, August 3 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Below is the updated card with 9 matches announced going into Friday’s taped go-home Rampage and Saturday’s live go-home Collision:

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

