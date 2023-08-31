Veteran pro wrestling referee Bryce Remsburg says he was injured during the main event of AEW All In, which saw new ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole do battle in singles action for MJF’s AEW World Title.

Remsburg, who also works as a Travel Coordinator for AEW, was calling the All In main event from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday when he was hit with a Panama Sunrise from Cole. The move happened when MJF pulled Remsburg in the way of Cole delivering the move.

Remsburg took to X/Twitter and posted a photo that shows him wearing a neck brace. He said he checked in with AEW/ROH Ringside Doctor Michael Sampson and his team, and it was determined that he should skip last night’s Dynamite in Chicago. Remsburg said he also received the blessing of the AEW referee team before taking the night off.

Regarding Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Remsburg said he hopes to be medically cleared so that he can officiate some of the action. He is also still planning to be at the Starrcast convention on Sunday, where he and others are scheduled to participate in the Creating Dynamite stage show on the AEW Stage from 10am until 11:30am local time. Remsburg is then scheduled for a meet & greet from 11:30am until 1pm.

“Go big and then go home (in a fair amount of discomfort on a long flight) #AEWAllIn,” Remsburg wrote on Sunday with a clip of the Panama Sunrise, as seen below.

Remsburg began working with AEW at Double Or Nothing 2019, but then signed a multi-year contract with the company on August 1, 2019, to work as a referee and office employee. Remsburg then announced in August 2021 that he had signed a new multi-year deal and that things had really picked up with his role as Travel Coordinator.

You can see the related tweets below:

Go big and then go home (in a fair amount of discomfort on a long flight) #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/xnyEnFFxNb — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 28, 2023

After checking in with @DocSampson13 and his medical team and the blessing of our referee team, I won’t there tonight for #AEWDynamite after viewing a Panama Sunrise in London. Definitely planning to be at @StarrcastEvents Sunday and hoping to be cleared to officiate All Out! pic.twitter.com/M6XxVzTTII — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 30, 2023

Greetings denizens of @StarrcastEvents! I’ll be paneling at 10am and meeting and greeting at 11:30am this Sunday in suburban Chicago. Tell all your friends. Adjust your schedules accordingly. https://t.co/c7ZJgIaTEh pic.twitter.com/P1R1iMHaXp — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 29, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.