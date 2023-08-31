Ricky Starks is set to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a Strap Match at AEW All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter after Wednesday’s Dynamite and announced that Starks will be live on the All Out go-home edition of Collision this Saturday, and that’s when he will challenge Steamboat to a Strap Match at the pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on if Stark vs. Steamboat in a Strap Match will actually happen, or if this will lead to Stark facing another AEW star.

Stark’s issues with Steamboat stem from the August 5 Collision episode, where Punk retained the AEW “Real” World Title over Stark with Steamboat serving as the special outside enforcer. Stark attacked Steamboat after the match and whipped him with his own belt, which led to Stark’s storyline suspension for 30 days, which was later reduced to 28 days so that he could make All Out.

The 70 year old Steamboat last wrestled on November 27, 2022 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of The Dragon event. In what was billed as his official retirement match, Steamboat teamed with current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson. Before that, Steamboat’s last real match came on June 18, 2010 at the FCW Father’s Day Salute show as he teamed with son Richie Steamboat to defeat Trent Beretta and Caylen Croft.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision, which will air live from the United Center in Chicago:

* The go-home build for AEW All Out

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

* AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defend against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia

* Ricky Stark will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.