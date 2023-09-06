The next challenger for WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will be determined next week.

WWE has announced Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee for next Tuesday’s NXT show. The winner will be named the new #1 contender to face Hayes for the title at NXT No Mercy. There’s are rumors on WWE doing a Triple Threat at No Mercy, but that has not been confirmed.

Hayes retained over Dragunov in their first-ever singles bout at The Great American Bash on July 30. Hayes then retained over Lee at Heatwave on August 22.

The 2023 NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov or Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Global Heritage Invitational winner vs. Noam Dar (c)

