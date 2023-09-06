The Gunns (Austin & Colten) discuss their entrance in AEW.

The former tag team champions and current members of Bullet Club Gold spoke on this topic during their scrum interview at Starrcast VI this past weekend. Wrestling Headlines was present at the scrum and asked the brothers about getting the rights to 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ song from his popular ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ album, a song they used for an entrance back in April that went viral on social media. Austin and Colten both fired back by saying regardless of the song they have the greatest entrance in wrestling history.

AUSTIN: I’ll just say that we have the most viral entrance of all time. COLTEN: It might be viral, but it also is the best entrance in wrestling history. AUSTIN: In wrestling history. Current, past, everything, the spit. Everything. We are just the best. Seeing Many Men in the future? I don’t know. We might use it, we might not. COLTEN: Cause our regular music is awesome. AUSTIN: It actually is. I’m a big fan. I produced that with a close artist of mine. So to answer your question…just stay tuned.

Elsewhere in the scrum the Gunns declared themselves the greatest brother tag team in the history of the sport. You can check it out in full below.

(If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines for video and transcription)