Bryan Danielson is always ready to step up for Tony Khan when he needs it.

The American Dragon spoke on this topic during the AEW All Out media scrum, where he subtly commented on the backstage drama that had been surrounding the company following the CM Punk incident at All In. Danielson puts over Jon Moxley, who has proven that he can carry the torch for AEW when it needs it.

One of the ethics that I believe in is you step up when you need to step up. It’s interesting when you’re crossing between real life and story, but we as the BCC [Blackpool Combat Club], as a collective, who are real friends, we take stepping up seriously, whether that is in story or real life. Nobody is a better example of that than Jon Moxley, who has stepped up every time we’ve needed him to.

Danielson continues…

I just see it as a way of life for us. ‘If you need us, if something needs to happen,Tony [Tony Khan], I can do this.’ Mox will say, ‘I can do this.’ There is nothing that Tony needs that we won’t do for him. That goes with creative, with doing the match [at All Out], anything like that.

