Willow Nightingale reflects on working with Mercedes Moné earlier this year.

The AEW star defeated the CEO to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, a match that saw Moné sustain a minor injury that has kept her on the sideline ever since. Willow was asked about this match during her scrum interview at Starrcast VI. This is what she had to say.

It was very exciting. I think any time you get the opportunity to work outside, I don’t wanna say your comfort zone, because AEW definitely — I wouldn’t say is a comfort zone, I’m constantly wanting to push myself and be the best version of myself. The women within there, I’m a little bit more used to, working with their styles, the way that they think and having the opportunity to work with Mercedes [Mone], somebody who has had a big imprint on the way women’s wrestling is today — first, it was a little bit shocking when I found out. Secondly, it was very much an honor. I think working with her was awesome, I would love to do it again if I were to have the opportunity.

Reports recently surfaced stating that AEW President Tony Khan and Moné have been in conversation about a potential run. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on that story.

