Greatness recognizes greatness.

NJPW star and current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA recently took to his Instagram to sing the praises of IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who he calls one of the best female wrestlers he’s ever seen. The champ writes, “I’ve never seen any better female wrestler than yourself. You are the best that I have seen.”

The former multi-time Knockouts Champion responded to SANADA’s post and thanked him for the kind words. She writes, “I’m honored that you would even say that! I’m glad that I have been able to see you become the great wrestler you are now and to see this from the start! Mr GQ!!”

Kim will be returning to the ring for the upcoming IMPACT 1000 event, her first match since she wrestled Tessa Blanchard several years ago. Check out SANADA’s post below.