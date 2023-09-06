AEW’s live post-All In and All Out go-home edition of Collision drew 345,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 37.5% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 552,000 viewers for the eleventh Collision episode that also served as the Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition.

The twelfth episode of Collision drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 31.25% from the 0.16 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.11 key demo rating represents around 144,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 29.06% from the 203,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.16 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the lowest total audience for the show so far, and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far. The previous low was for the August 5 episode, which drew 417,000 viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam. This week’s show went up against WWE Payback, as well as College Football games on ABC (3.4 million viewers) and NBC (3.5 million viewers). Collision will face College Football competition for the rest of this year, and MLB Playoffs competition in October. The next PLE to air on Saturday is WWE NXT No Mercy on September 30, but the next main roster PLE to air on Saturday is Fastlane on October 7. Saturday’s total audience was down 37.5% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 31.25% from the previous week.

TNT aired a thirty minute Countdown To All Out preview special after Collision, and that show drew 159,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating. The rating represents 61,000 viewers aged 18 to 49. This is down from the previous week’s Countdown To All In preview special, which also aired after Collision and drew 247,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating, and 82,000 18-49 viewers for that key demo rating. The Countdown To All Out preview special drew the lowest total audience in the history of those episodes.

Saturday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the United Center in Chicago, IL, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – All In fallout, the go-home build for All Out, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay White, NBA Legend Dennis Rodman making his AEW debut appearance, AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defending against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia, Ricky Stark challenging Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 26 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

September 2 Episode: 345,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All In episode)

September 9 Episode:

