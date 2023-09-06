Tiffany Stratton discusses her respect for Becky Lynch.

The current reigning NXT Women’s Champion will defend her title against The Man on the September 12th edition of NXT. Stratton hyped up the match by appearing on today’s edition of The Bump, where she called Lynch one of the best of all time and adds that this will be the biggest matchup of her career.

I’m very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She’s one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. But also, my career began two years ago, and Becky’s coming after me. So I have to say that I’m very confident going into this,” Stratton said.

Despite her respect for Lynch Stratton says she is more confident then she has ever been. She also believes that Lynch is shaking in her boots.

I’m the fastest-rising star within WWE right now. I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women’s wrestler in WWE. I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. She should be shaking in her boots right now.

Lynch challenged Stratton to the title match on last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out the full edition of The Bump below.

