Good news for Thunder Rosa.

The AEW superstar and former women’s champion could return to the ring at anytime according to Fightful Select. She has been out of action since 2022 due to lingering back injuries, ones that kept her on the sidelines for 13 months.

The report notes that Rosa is ready to return herself and will be awaiting creative to come up with something for her to do. In her time away she has been providing commentary alongside AEW’s Spanish-language announce team. She did briefly appear on-screen prior to the launch of Collision, an indication that she was going to be featured on the company’s Saturday program.

Stay tuned.