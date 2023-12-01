Nia Jax takes shots at Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey at once.

The WWE star spoke about her current rivalry with Baszler during an interview with Q1057. The former multi-time women’s champion was asked about her days teaming with Baszler and whether she’ll have an advantage since she knows her moveset. Jax states that Baslzer gets credit for defeating Rousey so badly that she got sent to a lesser company before claiming that she is stronger than Baszler and would easily overpower her in a match.

She is a great expert at her Judo moves, she is a former UFC fighter. She did take out Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey just got sent to a whole other company lesser than us. Shayna does get credit for that. Being so close to her and knowing her every move, I definitely have some good counters. I’m a lot stronger than her. A lot more powerful. I think I’ll be okay,

Jax is referring to Rousey’s one-off with ROH a few weeks ago. On that night, Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir to battle Athena and Billie Starkz in tag team action. Check out Jax’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)