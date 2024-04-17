Nic Nemeth and Moose are making the media rounds to promote their TNA World Championship showdown at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to announce that Nemeth and Moose will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Las Vegas Aviators game on April 18.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Stars Moose & Nic Nemeth Set For Ceremonial First Pitches April 18 At The Las Vegas Aviators Game Moose & Nic Nemeth Also Will Participate In Multiple In-Game Promotions



TNA Wrestling and the Las Vegas Aviators jointly announced today cross-promotions for the Aviators’ home game on April 18 and the TNA shows April 20-21 at the Palms Casino Resort.



TNA Wrestling World Champion Moose and No. 1 Contender Nic Nemeth are set to battle in the main event of the Rebellion show on Saturday night, April 20 in Las Vegas. But before they step into the ring, they will take to the mound Thursday night, April 18, at Las Vegas Ballpark for the Aviators home game against the Tacoma Rainiers in Triple-A Pacific Coast League (PCL) action.



Moose and Nemeth will both throw out Ceremonial First Pitches, then participate in multiple in-game promotions, such as a competing sing-along contest among fans and the ever-popular casino chip races.



TNA Wrestling will be in Las Vegas for back-to-back shows, on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21. Members of the Aviators are set to attend the TNA show on Sunday night, April 21 – and details are being finalized for a Ceremonial First Pitch at the TNA show, believe it or not.



Both TNA shows will originate from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.



Tickets for both TNA shows in Las Vegas are now on-sale at ticketmaster.com.



