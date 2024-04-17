“The Tribal Chief” may be on the sidelines for a while.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to be “off TV for an indefinite period of time.”

The report also notes that Reigns “will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.”

Roman Reigns last appeared on WWE programming at the WrestleMania XL Sunday premium live event, losing the WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event.

