Nick Hogan is at it again.

The son of the legendary Hulk Hogan was arrested on DUI charges just before 4am in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ.

Cops booked him on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he apparently refused to submit to sobriety testing.

While the exact circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, it is being logged as a misdemeanor offense.

This a notable story because Nick was previously arrested in the same area back in the early 2000s when he was involved in an accident that resulted in his passenger, John Graziano, suffered a serious brain injury.

Check out Nick Hogan’s mug-shot from this arrest via the photo embedded above.