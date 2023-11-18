Tony Khan is excited for tonight’s big event.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., the AEW and ROH President surfaced on Twitter (X) to issue a statement to all of the pro wrestling fans worldwide.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, AEW Full Gear,” Khan began. “It’s an exciting evening of incredible fights and rivalries [plus] the arrival of a huge star signing, center stage tonight in LA, the world’s entertainment capital!”

As noted, AEW has teased the signing of a new well-known star to wrestling fans at tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from Inglewood, CA.