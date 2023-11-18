Maxwell Jacob Friedman is ready for double-duty tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., “The Devil” surfaced on social media with some statements before defending his ROH Tag-Team titles in the “Zero Hour” pre-show and his AEW title in the main event of the PPV.

“I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my title,” MJF wrote. “365. Let’s get it,” he said of his record reign as the longest-running AEW Champion in company history.

In an additional post shared via Twitter (X), Friedman shared a tweet thanking fans for letting him live his dream and following him on his journey.

The statement reads as follows:

ast tweet of the day as I mentally prepare for Full Gear. A lot of the athletes in my profession will take for granted the idea of being a professional wrestler and the incredible way we get to put food on the table is because of YOU reading this tweet. Wether you love me or Hate me. I don’t give a shit. I just wanted to say thank you for allowing me to live my Dream and being a part of my Journey.

I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/Z3iaLCb6lB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 18, 2023