Ric Flair has arrived at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

Ahead of tonight’s show, “The Nature Boy” has turned up at the host venue for the PPV, as seen by a video shared via the WWE Hall of Fame legend on social media on Saturday.

Flair wrote, “I cannot wait to dance with my great friend Sting when we have a victory at AEW Full Gear! WOOOOO!”

In an additional tweet, which AEW re-tweeted, the pro wrestling legend is shown standing backstage inside the Kia Forum with AEW producer Jerry Lynn.

The caption to that post reads, “The receipt is coming! WOOOO!”

Check out the posts below.