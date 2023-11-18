Some more details have surfaced regarding the ROH debut of Ronda Rousey.

As noted, Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz during the ROH TV taping after AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Friday night.

Fightful Select is reporting that the hope in bringing Rousey into ROH was that she would help generate subscriptions for their HonorClub digital streaming service.

As of Friday night, Rousey had not inked any official contract with Ring Of Honor nor All Elite Wrestling, and was simply working on a handshake agreement with the company.

For those asking, Ronda Rousey was never supposed to be the surprise talent that signed with AEW that the company is announcing at AEW Full Gear 2023 tonight.