Settle in everyone, get your coffee, because we’ve got some wrasslin to watch tonight! Five title matches highlight tonight’s huge PPV, so let’s get started:

AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. LFI

The Young Bucks vs. The Golden Jets

Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

Trios Match: Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, & Sting vs. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Luchasaurus

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Full Gear 2023

Live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary for the show tonight, and we’re starting with a big trios match!

Match #1. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin, Sting, & Adam Copeland w/ Ric Flair

Steve O is also in the front row tonight. Wayne and Darby trade a pair of headlocks before Sting gets the tag and tosses Wayne around. Christian is within reach and gets the tag, as Copeland begs for one on his side. Sting tags Copeland and Christian tags Luchasaurus immediately. Luchasaurus with some strikes but Copeland returns with a Russian Leg Sweep and a swinging neck breaker for two. Darby gets the tag and eats a hard throat thrust. Darby flips out of a chokeslam but Chrisitan drops him throat-first across the top rope. Luchasaurus chokeslams Darby from the ring, to the apron, to the floor! BRUTAL landing. Darby now in trouble, as Christian and company are making quick tags in their corner. Darby goes up top and Wayne follows with a big European uppercut. Darby bites Wayne momentarily and brings Wayne to the mat with a huge avalanche Code Red. Copeland wants the tag but Christian crawls under the ring and pulls him off the apron, as Luchasaurus takes out Sting. Darby has no one to tag, but Copeland finally gets to the apron and gets the tag. Christian bails (hah) and Luchasaurus eats a bunch of clotheslines. Impaler to Luchasaurus! Luchasaurus catches Nick Wayne, who Sting threw, but Darby hits a suicide dive on both men. Sting dives over Flair and takes everyone out. Back in the ring, Sting and Copeland hit a Scoprion Death Drop and elbow from the middle rope combination. Darby sends Christian into the guard rail and a triple team suplex and cross body by Sting and company. Luchasaurus hits Copeland with a lariat to the back of the head, as Ric Flair takes off the jacket and gets in the face of Christian! A few chops and right hands by Flair as Christian pokes him in the eye and goes low. Chrisitan gets the title and accidentally hits Luchasaurus with it, as the referee checks on Flair. Christian jumps the rail and bails through the crowd as Copeland forces him out. Stinger Splash by Sting, spear by Copeland, and a Coffin Drop by Edge to Luchasaurus and this one is over!

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland

Rating ***. Entertaining opener with huge star power here. Christian and Copeland never touching is genius, and this feud will absolutely continue.

After the match, Darby takes the match and reminds us that this is Sting’s last time wrestling in California so make some noise for the legend.

Tony Schiavone is out with referee Bryce Remsberg and welcomes Bullet Club Gold. Bullet Club Gold destroyed the knee of MJF at the end of Zero Hour, by the way.

Schiavone announces that the match between MJF and Jay White is canceled due to injury. Schiavone is about to award the title to Jay White, and here comes Adam Cole. Cole says he spoke to Tony Khan and if MJF can’t defend the title, he will do it for him. Jay White says it doesn’t matter who it is, either man will breathe with the Switchblade tonight.

Match #2. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) w/ Hook vs. Jon Moxley w/ Wheeler Yuta

Fight spills to the outside quickly, as Moxley sends Cassidy into the front row. Bossman Slam by Moxley inside the ring and a Texas Cloverleaf. Cassidy frees himself and Moxley puts him on the top rope. Moxley rakes the back and bites the nose, and Cassidy does the same. Cassidy with a superplex from the top and a diving DDT off the top. Satellite DDT by Cassidy gets two. Cassidy sends Moxley to the floor and follows with a big suicide dive. Back in the ring and Moxley looks for Death Rider but Cassidy counters to Stundog Millionaire, except Moxley holds on for a rear naked choke and eventually a bulldog choke. Back body drop counter by Cassidy and a PK. Moxley looks for a lariat but Cassidy counters with the RedRum! Moxley stumbles to the ropes and rips the turnbuckle pad off. Orange Punch but Moxley counters with an Ace Crusher in mid-air. Gotch Style Piledriver by Moxley gets two. Moxley mocks Cassidy with some kicks, and Cassidy goes hands in pockets. Moxley charges into the exposed buckle and Cassidy dropkicks him into it. Orange Punch. A second one! A third! Victory roll by Cassidy gets two. Another Orange Punch. A fifth. Moxley is down to his knees and Cassidy plants him with Beach Break. One, two, three!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***. Woah, didn’t see this one coming. Cassidy puts an exclamation point on his second title reign and this feud may continue.

Match #3. AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

Running boot in the corner by Shida and some heavy chops in the corner. Storm quickly fights back Shida with heavy right hands and a huge wind up punch. Shida ducks a lariat and hits a jumping knee. Shida looks for a springboard but Storm brings her to the mat by her hair. Two count. Storm bails to the apron and Luther assists her by pulling a shoe from her trunk, as the referee is distracted by Luther, Storm hits Shida with the heel in between the eyes. Two count. Shida counters Storm with Strong Zero out of nowhere! Both women are down. Shida gets to her feet first and connects with a Falcon Arrow after a few palm strikes. One, two no! Shida looks for a Meteora but Storm moves, and Shida hurts her ankle. Shida tries a Michinoku Driver but Storm rolls through for an ankle lock. Shida gets to the ropes and hits a rolling elbow, that sends the shoe flying to the front row. Storm rolls to the outside and Shida follows, with a kendo stick, and lays into Luther. Back in the ring, Shida looks for the Kitana but settles for a roll up that gets two. Deadlift German suplex by Storm! Storm goes to the corner and puts a frying pan in her pants, before hitting the running hip attack in the corner for the win!

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: **. This was wildly underwhelming, considering the quality of wrestlers involved. What’s most important is the title is on Toni Storm no matter how they got there.

Renee Paquette is here with Eddie Kingston. Kingston is still a double champion, and he wants part of the Continental Classic. Kingston wants to put the titles on the line in the tournament, so in essence, the winner would be a triple crown champ!

Match #4. AEW World Tag Team Championship: Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. House of Black vs. LFI vs. FTR

Brawl to start as Dax tries to bring the ladder in the ring as Rush hits him in the face with it. Headbutt by Rush to Cash but he misses a dropkick. Rush sends Brody to the outside and Cash spears Rush through the ropes on to Bill and Brody. Dralistico with a tope that takes everyone out… instead of climbing the ladder. Starks goes up top but Black cuts him off and moonsaults on to everyone. Dax now superplexes Starks on to everyone on the floor. Brody and Big Bill now meet in the center and trade haymakers. Dax in the ring with the Terry Funk spot, hitting everyone with a ladder… until Dralistico hits him with a dropkick. Rush teases the Bull’s Horns but punts Cash in the face instead. Snap powerslam by Cash on the return. before finally trying to go up the ladder. Black pulls Cash down but Cash throws him into the ladder. Cash hits the ropes and Black slingshots the ladder into him! Black lays Cash on top of the ladder draped from the middle rope, and now Dax and Brody are here. Brody chops a hole in Dax’s chest, causing him to fall to the floor. Cash goes low on Black on the top rope, and piledrives him from the top rope on the ladder! Brody tries a suicide dive but Bill meets him with a ladder. Huge spear by Starks to Rush and a tornado DDT to Cash. Starks goes old school on Dax and takes out Cash with a twisting back drop driver. Back body drop by Brody sends Dax crashing on the ladder and Brody follows with a huge cannonball. Brody tires to climb the ladder but Bill dumps him on to another ladder. Springboard Codebreaker by Dralistico to Bill, but Bill hits a huge chokeslam anyway. Rush crushes Bill in the corner with a ladder and then follows up with Bull’s Horns! Brutal. Three ladders set up in the middle of the ring, with six guys all looking for the win. Poisonrana by Dralistico to Black! Superkick to Brody but Brody hits the GANSO BOMB OFF THE APRON THROUGH A LADDER SET UP AT RINGSIDE. HOLY S. Cash tries to splash Brody through a ladder and does! Black Mass to Dax! Cash and Starks are fighting up the ladder as Bill pulls Cash from underneath and Starks unhooks the titles!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Rating: ***1/2. So tough to rate these but it’s just an insane car crash from start to finish. This one felt a little lacking compared to other ladder matches they’ve had in AEW, however. Starks and Bill retaining the titles is a good call here, as no one really is hurt in a loss.

Match #5. AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

Joined in progress… as Blue and Hart have a staredown in the middle of the ring. The fight is on as Blue gets the upperhand and hits a PK on Hart. Statlander is in now with a back suplex on Blue. Running European in the corner by Statlander to both women. Back suplex to Blue gets two. Blue sends Hart into a roundhouse by Statlander and then connects with a neckbreaker. Running back elbow by Hart and everyone is down. Lariat by Hart takes out Statlander and Blue. Hart goes up top but Blue catches her with a superkick to the teeth. Powerbomb out of the corner by Blue but Hart fights out and Statlander connects with a discus lariat and a leg trapped Mochinoku Driver. Blue looks for a hurricanrana but Statlander connects with an electric chair facebuster. Blue with a rebound low round house to Statlander. Statlander catches a cross body, but Blue counters a powerbomb into Code Blue! Two count. Hart with a high kick to Blue and a lariat to the back of the head of Statlander. Hartless to Blue but Statlander is here with a deadlift German from behind. To Blue. To Hart. To Blue. To Hart. Statlander is on fire but Blue tries a tieres, only to get caught with the Saturday Night Fever! One, two, but Hart clotheslines Statlander and pins Blue!

Winner and NEW AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart

Rating: ***. This was a sprint from start to finish, and Statlander worked super hard. The House of Black is gaining momentum and it makes sense to put the title on Hart, but Statlander really is so good.

It’s official, Adam Cole is wrestling Jay White in the main event for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and welcomes the newest member of the AEW Roster…

Will Osprey!

Osprey signs the contract and says he won’t be able to come in just yet. Osprey says he was a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling when he was 22, so he needs to finish up in NJPW and then he’ll be on the Road to Revolution… and then he’ll be all yours. I am All Elite, bruv! Tony Khan, line up the best that you’ve got, especially for Wembley, because Osprey will show them what Elite really looks like.