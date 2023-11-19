AEW is holding its Full Gear pay-per-view this evening from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes ahead of the show.

-AEW opened up more seats for the KIA Forum over the last few days. Traffic was said to be really bad for Collision and Rampage due to the arena’s location.

-It is confirmed that Skye Blue will be debuting new music soon.

-Jay White is the biggest underdog in the betting odds for tonight’s show. He will be challenging MJF for the AEW world title.

-The mystery signing is in town and has been kept hidden all night.

-As reported, Ronda Rousey is still on a handshake deal with Tony Khan.

Stay tuned for notes and news from the show.