Mark Briscoe is the next entrant in the AEW Continental Classic.

The former multi-time ROH tag team champion was announced for the first-ever prestigious tournament at this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. He will join Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson in the tournament, which is Round-Robin style similar to NJPW’s G1 Climax. The Continental Classic kicks off next week on AEW programming.