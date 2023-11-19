Mark Briscoe is the next entrant in the AEW Continental Classic.
The former multi-time ROH tag team champion was announced for the first-ever prestigious tournament at this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. He will join Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson in the tournament, which is Round-Robin style similar to NJPW’s G1 Climax. The Continental Classic kicks off next week on AEW programming.
The #AEWContinentalClassic starts THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, and Mark Briscoe is planning on taking the whole thing home!
Watch Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/lKr4ySh5JS
