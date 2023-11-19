Toni Storm is AEW women’s champion once again.
The Timeless star defeated Hikaru Shida to capture the title on this evening’s edition of Gull Gear from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Storm hid a metal plate in her outfit and smashed Shida with her behind to knock her out. This marks the third time she has won the women’s championship under the AEW banner. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
By any means necessary for "Timeless" Toni Storm.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/94E8mysnKx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Hikaru Shida kicks it into Full Gear!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/uzNTU7RJAm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Hikaru Shida with a kendo stick to Luther on the outside!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/qhUqWWrW7S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Mariah May is giving the new #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm her flowers!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/ijEIv2FG2h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Full results from Full Gear can be found here.