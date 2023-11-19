Toni Storm is AEW women’s champion once again.

The Timeless star defeated Hikaru Shida to capture the title on this evening’s edition of Gull Gear from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Storm hid a metal plate in her outfit and smashed Shida with her behind to knock her out. This marks the third time she has won the women’s championship under the AEW banner. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results from Full Gear can be found here.