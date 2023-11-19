Julia Hart has finally captured gold in AEW.
The Witch of the House of Black is the new TBS Champion after defeating Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a triple-threat at this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles. Hart won the match after she stole the pin, ending Statlander’s reign that began back at Double or Nothing when she dethroned Jade Cargill.
Full results to the show can be found here.