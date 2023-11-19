Will Ospreay has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The Aerial Assassin was revealed as the mystery signing on this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles. Ospreay cut a passionate promo along with Tony Schiavone, which included him hyping up its All In 2024 event from Wembley Stadium.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several notes regarding the signing. Ospreay’s deal will go over three-years, but his stint with NJPW is not done yet. He is still signed there until February 2024, but NJPW gave their blessing for him to sign now, especially considering the relationship AEW and NJPW has. The report notes that Ospreay alerted NJPW way earlier in the year that he would not be re-signing with them once his contract expired.

WWE did have interest in Ospreay and were in talks with his representation Barry Bloom, but they never went far. The same can be said for TNA, who Ospreay did enjoy returning to work for over the last month.