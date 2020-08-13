NJPW Cancels Today’s Summer Struggle Event In Uwajima Due To COVID-19 Precaution

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that today’s Summer Struggle event from Uwajima has been canceled due to one of their wrestlers exhibiting a fever, with a COVID-19 test result still pending. The promotion states that the decision to cancel the show was “acting in the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance.” Details are below.

Today, Uwajima, Ehime prefecture was scheduled to see night 11 of the Summer Struggle tour.

Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had developed a fever. The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results. Under NJPW’s Coronavirus guidelines, and acting in the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s event.

Refunds will be made available to all those who purchased a ticket for tonight’s event, and more information on this situation will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Thank you for your understanding and support.