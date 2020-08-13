MLW Signs Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

According to Deadline, Major League Wrestling has signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network to air the promotion’s weekly episodic, Fusion. The program will air on the network on Thursdays at 10pm EST, with a re-run of the previous week’s episode playing at 9pm.
At a time when sports are in high demand we’re thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.
“We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting,” said Bauer. “We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership.”
