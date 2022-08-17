NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/17/22

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Douki and Taka Michinoku In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Lance Archer will start things off. Ishii runs into Archer. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from Archer. Archer drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Douki tags himself in. Douki uppercuts Ishii. Douki with a DDT. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki stomps on Ishii’s back. Douki whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Goto kicks Douki in the gut. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Yoh stomps on the midsection of Douki. Hashi SuperKicks Douki. Yoh with a SomerSault Senton. War Drums to Kanemaru, Michinoku and Archer. Archer clears the ring. Archer repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow knockdown. Following a snap mare takeover, double basement dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ishii. Ishii hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru tags in Archer. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination.

Archer rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer tags in Michinoku. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with a greco roman eye poke. Michinoku kicks Ishii in the gut. Michinoku sends Ishii to the corner. Michinoku with The Pump Kick. Ishii blocks a boot from Michinoku. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Yoh. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Michinoku reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Douki kicks Yoh in the gut. Douki rakes the eyes of Yoh. Double Shoulder Tackle to Douki. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Double Toe Kick to Archer. Double Irish Whip. Archer with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Yoh dropkicks Archer. Archer bodyslams Yoh. Michinoku goes for an Assisted Bodyslam, but Archer falls on top of him. Ishii denies The Chokeslam. Ishii headbutts the midsection of Archer. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination. Yoh SuperKicks Michinoku. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

Tom Lawlor offers Zack Sabre Jr a George Michael Vinyl before the bell rings. Sabre smashes a Boy George Vinyl. Sabre talks smack to Lawlor. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lawlor fights out of Sabre’s guard. Lawlor repeatedly drives his knee into Sabre’s ribs. Isaacs with a GutWrench Suplex. Isaacs rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Isaacs with a gut punch. Lawlor drops Sabre with The Zig Zag. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Team Filthy Pose. Choke Hold Party. Stereo Chops. Taichi avoids The Double Rolling Elbow. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Taichi starts choking Lawlor. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Isaacs. Taichi kicks Lawlor out of the ring. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Isaacs. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi with a gut punch. Taichi is choking Isaacs in the corner. Sabre attacks Isaacs behind the referee’s back. Taichi stomps on Isaacs chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Isaacs in the back for a two count. Taichi with repeated greco roman throat holds. The referee admonishes Taichi. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Taichi throws Isaacs into the canvas. Isaacs with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Isaacs tags in Lawlor. Lawlor knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Lawlor with three running forearm smashes. Lawlor with two arm-ringers. Lawlor follows that with a Japanese Arm-Drag.

Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Lawlor with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Uppercut Exchange. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor with combo hamstring kicks. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sabre goes for an Overhead Wrist Kick, but Lawlor counters with The Ankle Lock. Lawlor transitions into a Sharpshooter. Chain grappling exchange. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Lawlor transitions into a Knee Bar. Kimura Lock Exchange. Lawlor applies The Hanging Guillotine Choke. Lawlor with a Spinning Side Slam. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Isaacs knocks Taichi off the apron. Isaacs with The Falcon Arrow. Lawlor blasts Sabre with The PK. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi delivers a sumo style takedown. Isaacs answers with The Pounce. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Isaacs with the irish whip. Isaacs drops Sabre with a Knee Lift. Isaacs drills Sabre with The BrainBuster for a two count. Isaacs goes for a Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Isaacs with a Superman Forearm. Isaacs goes for a Pumphandle Slam, but Sabre counters with The Kimura Lock. Sabre denies The Jack Hammer. Sabre makes Isaacs tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Submission

Third Match: JONAH & Bad Dude Tito vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

TMDK attacks GBH before the bell rings. Jonah rakes the eyes of Honma. Jonah with a shoulder block. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Tito into a turnbuckle pad. Jonah kicks Honma in the gut. Jonah applies a waist lock. Tito nearly clotheslines Jonah. TMDK shrugs off a double clothesline from Makabe. Double Shoulder Tackle. Forearm Exchange. Tito kicks Honma in the gut. Tito with a BackBreaker. Tito with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Tito drives Honma back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Jonah tags himself in. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah with an elbow smash. Jonah stomps on the midsection of Honma. Jonah fish hooks Honma. Jonah bodyslams Honma. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito stomps on Honma’s chest. Tito with forearm shivers. Honma blocks a lariat from Tito. Honma kicks Tito in the gut. Honma drops Tito with The DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Jonah off the ring apron. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Tito denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Makabe. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Tito tags in Jonah.

Jonah sends Makabe to the corner. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah bodyslams Makabe. Jonah with The Steamroller for a two count. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Makabe lands back on his feet. Jonah ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma unloads a series of knife edge chops. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma kicks Jonah in the face. Jonah ducks a clothesline from Honma. Jonah applies a waist lock. Honma with three sharp elbow strikes. Honma with a short-arm lariat. Double Lariat. Honma drops Jonah with a Rocket Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma knocks Tito off the apron. GBH with a Double Lariat. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block. Double Irish Whip. Tito with a corner clothesline. Jonah with The Body Avalanche. Tito follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Jonah with a Running Splash for a two count. Double Irish Whip to Makabe. Makabe with a double clothesline. Honma with a Corner Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Jonah. Jonah Spears Honma for a two count. Jonah connects with a Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH & Bad Dude Tito via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Great O-Khan and Bad Luck Fale will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Fale grabs Khan’s braid. Khan with forearm shivers. Fale answers with a throat thrust. Khan uppercuts Fale. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Owens kicks Khan in the back. Khan fires off Two Mongolian Chops. Fale drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Fale clears the ring. Fale stomps on Khan’s back. Fale slams Khan’s head on the right boot of Owens. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Owens is choking Khan with his boot. Owens tags in Robinson. Wish Bone Attack. Robinson repeatedly drops his elbow on the left knee of Khan. Robinson applies a leg lock. Owens stands on Khan’s face. Robinson tags in Owens. Owens with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan with forearm shivers. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Cobb and Robinson are tagged in. Cobb clotheslines Robinson. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Cobb dropkicks Robinson. CObb knocks Fale off the apron. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Owens gets in the way. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb catches Robinson in mid-air. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Cobb tags in Henare.

Henare with heavy bodyshots. Double HeadButts. Double Irish Whip. Henare with a corner clothesline. Robinson side steps Cobb into a turnbuckle pad. Fale levels Cobb with The Body Avalanche. Robinson denies The Samona Drop. Henare dodges The Leg Lariat. Robinson tags in Owens. Henare drops Robinson with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare sends Owens to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Owens uses Fale for leverage. Owens kicks Henare in the face. Bullet Club goes for The Grenade Launcher, but Khan counters with The Pump Kick. Owens with a jumping knee lift. Second Forearm Exchange. Owens unloads his combination offense. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with an elbow smash. Henare shrugs off The Rebound Lariat. Henare nails Owens with a gut punch. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Owens lands back on his feet. Henare blocks The C-Trigger. Owens avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Owens clocks Henare with The C-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. EVIL, KENTA, El Phantasmo and Yujiro Takahashi w/SHO & Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi attacks El Phantasmo before the bell rings. Phantasmo kicks Takagi in the gut. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Yujiro tugs on Hiromu’s hair. Yujiro sends Hiromu face first into a turnbuckle pad. Yujiro kicks Hiromu in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Hiromu side steps EVIL into Yujiro. Hiromu dropkicks EVIL into Yujiro. Hiromu with a corner clothesline. Hiromu with a basement dropkick. Hiromu slams Yujiro’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Hiromu tags in Takagi. Takagi with Three HeadButts. Takagi gets distracted by Phantasmo. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Tkahashi slams Takagi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Kenta hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags himself in.

Back Rake Party. Phantasmo starts ripping off Takagi’s medical tape. Takagi denies The CR II. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Takagi goes for a Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo continues to target the back of Takagi’s neck. Phantasmo tunes up the band. Takagi blocks Sudden Death. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Phantasmo with The Fake Out DDT. Phantasmo tags in EVIL. EVIL clears the ring. EVIL the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s hands. EVIL goes for a SideKick, but Takagi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada dropkicks EVIL. Sanada dropkicks Kenta and Takahashi off the apron. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low blow to Sho and Togo. Sanada gets Sho and Togo trapped in Separate Paradise Locks. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a double basement dropkick for a two count.

EVIL denies The TKO. Sanada kicks EVIL in the gut. Sanada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL with a drop toe hold into Togo’s backside. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Sanada. Kenta with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kenta delivers a paper cut. Kenta hits Sanada with his book. Sanada scores with the inadverted low blow. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Takahashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks EVIL off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi shoves Togo into Sho. Bushi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Bushi drops Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Kenta denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta with Two Powerslams. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Takagi gets in the way. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Phantasmo dodges The Sliding Lariat. Phantasmo connects with Sudden Death. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Bushi rolls Kenta over for a two count. Kenta makes Bushi tap out to Game Over with his book.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, El Phantasmo and Yujiro Takahashi via Submission

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kushida, David Finlay and Toru Yano vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and The Good Brothers w/Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

David Finlay and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Finlay answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Anderson grabs a side headlock. Finlay whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay pops back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Finlay with the backslide cover for a two count. Finlay with The La Magistral for a two count. Finlay follows that with a deep arm-drag. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Finlay tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Anderson in the gut. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Ishimori trips Tanahashi from the outside. Kushida returns the favor. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi holds onto the ropes. Tanahashi kicks Anderson in the face. Gallows kicks Tanahashi in the back. Anderson hits The SpineBuster.

Bullet Club clears the ring. Anderson tags in White. White transitions into a ground and pound attack. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows uppercuts Tanahashi. Gallows tags in Ishimori. Ishimori is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Ishimori tags in White. Tanahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. White applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of White. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Forearm/Knee Lift Exchange. White with a knife edge chop. Tanahashi responds with a Twist and Shout. Kushida and Ishimori are tagged in. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Kushida with a Double Handspring Kick. Kushida kicks Ishimori in the face. Kushida scores two forearm knockdowns. Kushida with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida whips Ishimori across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick.

Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Kushida applies a wrist lock. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Kushida applies a hammerlock. Kushida denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori kicks the right shoulder of Kushida. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori drops Kushida with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gallows. Gallow stomps on Kushida’s chest. Gallows whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow. Kushida crawls under Gallows legs. Kushida tags in Yano. Gallows tells Yano to bring it. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Gallows with a double sledge. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano slaps Gallows in the back of the head. Anderson slaps Yano in the back of the head. Gallows uppercuts Yano. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts Gallows. Tanahashi goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Anders counters with an uppercut forearm. Meeting Of The Minds. Yano delivers the double low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kushida, David Finlay and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga w/Jado In A Semi-Final Match In The G1 Climax 32 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Tonga into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Tonga on the chest. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga with two arm-drags. Tonga dropkicks Okada. Tonga hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Tonga with two bodyshots. Okada with a forearm smash. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Okada slams Tonga’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada with three back elbow smashes. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Tonga with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada answers with a knee lift. Okada dumps Tonga out of the ring. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Okada drops Tonga with The DDT on the floor. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Okada toys around with Tonga. Forearm Exchange. Okada sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga with a Running Lariat. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga bodyslams Okada. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga continues to rely on combo bodyshots. Tonga uppercuts Okada. Tonga whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Okada with another DDT for a two count. Tonga denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Okada. Tonga with The Tongan Twist. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada with a gut punch. Okada whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist on the floor. Tonga rolls Okada back into the ring. Tonga drops Okada with The Valeno for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Okada denies The GunStun. Okada with a Snap BackBreaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Tonga. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Okada with forearm shivers. Tonga denies The Rain Maker.

Okada punches Tonga in the back. Okada uppercuts Tonga. Tonga dropkicks Okada. Okada denies The Bloody Sunday. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Tonga counters with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Okada blocks The Double Underhook PileDriver. Okada with a short-arm lariat. Okada maintains wrist control. Okada with another short-arm lariat. Tonga dodges The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Tonga rises back on his feet. Okada hits The Landslide. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Tonga counters with The GunStun for a two count. Tonga with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Okada applies a waist lock. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada whips Tonga across the ring. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Okada denies Two GunStuns. Okada reapplies The Money Clip. Tonga with an inside cradle for a two count. Okada kicks Tonga in the face. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Okada blocks it. Okada with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada connects with The Cobra Flowsion. Okada plants Tonga with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Eight Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay In A Semi-Final Match In The G1 Climax 32 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Naito into the ropes. Naito turns Ospreay. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Naito pats Ospreay on the chest. Naito kicks Ospreay in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Ospreay in the face. Naito goes for a Hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Naito dodges The PK. Ospreay goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito rolls under a Roundhouse Kick from Ospreay. Tranquillo Pose. Naito takes a lap around the ringside area. Ospreay blocks a boot from Naito. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay whips Naito across the ring. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ospreay blasts Naito with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay slams Naito’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay dives over Naito. Naito blocks a boot from Ospreay. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito whips Ospreay across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Ospreay’s head. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a headscissors neck lock. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Naito with an elbow smash. Naito hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Naito sends Ospreay to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Ospreay. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito stomps on Ospreay’s back. Naito applies the cravate. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Naito answers with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Naito. Ospreay applies a Full Nelson Lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito ducks a clothesline from Oseay. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay dumps Naito face first on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay kicks Naito in the face. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito goes back to the headscissors neck lock. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay denies Gloria. Naito with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Naito with a forearm smash. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange.

Ospreay dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito avoids The Hidden Blade. Naito kicks Ospreay in the gut. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Ospreay counters with The BrainBuster. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Naito drops Ospreay with The Satellite DDT. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito hits Gloria for a two count. Ospreay drives Naito back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Naito launches Ospreay face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Naito with an Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Naito goes for The Destino, but Ospreay counters with a Cross Legged Tombstone for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Naito counters with The Corriendo Destino. Ospreay kicks Naito in the face. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito goes for The Valentia, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay nails Naito with The Hook Cutter. Naito avoids The OsCutter. Naito with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Ospreay denies The Destino. Ospreay drops Naito with The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Ospreay denies The Destino. Ospreay with The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay plants Naito with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

KAZUCHIKA OKADA WILL BATTLE WILL OSPREAY IN THE G1 CLIMAX 32 FINALS

