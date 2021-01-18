NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1/18/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima & Yuya Uemura

The Empire attacks Kojima and Uemura before the bell rings. Khan stomps on Uemura’s back. Khan unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay punches Kojima in the back. Khan stands on the back of Uemura’s neck. Khan punches Uemura in the back. Uemura avoids The Mongolian Chop. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Uemura answers with a running elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Khan. Uemura drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with a deep arm-drag to Ospreay. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima and Uemura gangs up on Khan. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Khan with a waist lock takedown. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Uemura puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on the right knee of Uemura. Khan with a GutWrench Side Slam for a two count.

Ospreay kicks Kojima in the gut. Ospreay dumps Kojima out of the ring. Khan slams Uemura’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with forearm shivers across the back of Uemura. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay follows that with a knee lift. Ospreay rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Ospreay is choking Uemura with his boot. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan does the same exact thing. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan applies The Dragon Sleeper. Khan throws Uemura into the canvas. Khan applies The Vice. Uemura with two open hand chops. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Khan. Ospreay and Kojima are tagged in. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Kojima side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Khan throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Ospreay with forearm shots across the midsection of Kojima. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima with Two DDT’s. Ospreay avoids The Lariat. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Kojima counters with a Back Body Drop. Kojima blocks a lariat from Ospreay. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Ospreay negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Ospreay starts biting the right ear of Uemura. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a running elbow smash. Khan with a corner clothesline. Ospreay SuperKicks Uemura. Khan with The Face Plant for a two count. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Ospreay nails Kojima with The Hook Kick. Khan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura rolls Khan over for a two count. Uemura rocks Khan with a forearm smash. Khan responds with The Pump Kick. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Douki is choking Jado with his boot. Kanemaru is trying to expose the loaded boot of Phantasmo. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Desperado dumps Ishimori out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Phantasmo punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru drives his elbow into the midsection of Phantasmo. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Gedo. Suzuki tags in Douki. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK. Jado clocks Douki with the kendo stick. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Suzuki. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Jado uppercuts Douki. Jado kicks Douki in the gut. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Douki. Gedo tags in Jado.

Jado kicks Douki in the gut. Jado rams Douki’s face across the top strand. Jado with a straight right hand. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo sucker punches Desperado. Phantasmo does cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo is having a hard time racking the back of Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies an illegal choke hold. Bullet Club are double teaming Desperado. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado toys around with Douki. Douki unloads three chops. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Jado with a running elbow drop. Jado taunts Suzuki. Jado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies a waist lock. Jado with two sharp elbow strikes. Douki with a throat thrust. Douki creates distance with The DDT. Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a Misdirection Spear. Desperado knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Phantasmo slams Desperado’s head on the top rope. Double Irish Whip. Desperado avoids The Jumping Knee Strike. Desperado with a straight right hand. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Double Irish Whip. Desperado kicks Ishimori in the face. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Phantasmo. Desperado punches Ishimori. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Phantasmo talks smack to Desperado. Desperado delivers the eye poke. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a flurry of running double foot stomps for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. The referee is distracted by Phantasmo. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Jado counters with a Running Lariat. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gedo launches Douki over the top rope. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Desperado connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado makes Gedo tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and EVIL will start things off. EVIL is playing mind games with Okada. Togo attacks Okada from behind. EVIL knocks Ishii and Hashi off the ring apron. Togo with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot into the midsection of Okada. Bullet Club pulls Okada down to the mat. Bullet Club gangs on Okada. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. EVIL stomps on Okada’s face. EVIL is choking Okada with his knee. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Takahashi. EVIL hammers down on the left wrist of Okada. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada with an elbow drop. Okada tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi kicks Takahashi in the back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi with a blistering. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Togo drives his knee into Hashi’s back. Hashi knocks Togo off the apron. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with another knife edge chop. Takahashi dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

EVIL whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Okada. Takahashi is choking Hashi with the pimp stick. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo punches Hashi in the back. Togo with a straight right hand. Bullet Club are mauling Hashi in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on the back of Hashi’s neck. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Hashi. Takahashi taunts Ishii. Takahashi sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Ishii is pissed. Takahashi gets Hashi tied up in the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Hashi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Hashi hammers down on the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Hashi counters with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Ishii applies a waist lock. Takahashi with two sharp elbow strikes. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with two running shoulder tackles. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Ishii denies The Miami Shine. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Ishii tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Okada with The Flapjack. EVIL with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL stands on the back of Okada’s head. EVIL repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts EVIL. EVIL uppercuts Okada. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo blasts Hashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Togo with a running elbow smash. EVIL follows that with his Corner Clothesline/Fisherman’s Buster Combination. Togo hooks both legs for a two count. Ishii with Two Release German Suplex’s. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Big Boot. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi clotheslines Takahashi Togo rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada connects with The Dynamic Dropkick. Okada makes Togo tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, SHO, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sho and Hiromu Takahashi will start things off. Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Sho repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Sho talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Sho shoves Takahashi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho is choking Takahashi with his boot. Sho tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Honma knocks Naito off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma sends Takahashi face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Honma tags in Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with three arm-ringers. Sho with forearm shivers. Naito stops Sho in his tracks. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takahashi clotheslines Sho over the top rope. Sanada knocks Ibushi off the apron. All hell is breaking loose on the outside.

Takahashi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Honma suffers the same fate. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi slams Sho’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Sho’s chest. Sanada hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada sends Sho to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito brings Sho to the corner. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sho. Naito knocks Honma off the apron. Combination Cabron for a two count. Sho with forearm shivers. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Sho avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Sho applies a waist lock. Naito with three sharp elbow strikes. Naito ducks a clothesline from Sho. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sho counters with The Vertical Suplex. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Takahashi slaps Sho in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in.

Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada applies a waist lock. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Sanada with a MoonSault Dropkick for a two count. Ibushi denies The TKO. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Sanada backs Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada blocks a boot from Ibushi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Misfired Paradise Locks. Sanada with a knee lift. Ibushi dropkicks Sanada. Ibushi tags in Honma. Honma with a forearm knockdown. Honma clears the ring. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito attacks Honma from behind.

Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito kicks Honma in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Naito. Honma with a DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada negates The Michinoku Driver. Sanada rakes the eyes of Honma. Sanada whips Honma across the ring. Sanada goes for a dropkick, but Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a one count. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for Victory Royal, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho dodges The SuperKick. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi connects with The Pop Up SitOut PowerBomb. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Honma counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Honma HeadButts Sanada. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada makes Honma tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & Bushi

Master Wato and Bushi will start things off. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Bushi applies a waist lock. Wato with a back elbow smash. Bushi avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Wato dodges The Rewind Kick. Bushi is playing mind games with Wato. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Wato’s back. Wato unloads two mid-kicks. Wato hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takagi trips Wato from the outside. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Takagi knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the apron. Bushi dumps Wato out of the ring. Wato sends Bushi back first into the steel barricade. Bushi rolls Wato back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Wato with three chops. Takagi blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Takagi punches Wato in the back. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi continues to knock Tanahashi off the apron. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Takagi sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Bushi. LIJ hammers down on theleft shoulder of Wato. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Bushi punches Wato in the back. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bushi toys around with Wato. Forearm Exchange. Takagi kicks Wato in the back. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Double Irish Whip. Wato side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato creates distance with The Flying Mid-Kick. Wato tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi scores two elbow knockdowns. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Bushi. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi bodyslams Takagi. Misfired Elbow Drops and Senton’s. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Wato. Bushi rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato repeatedly kicks Bushi in the back. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato drops Bushi with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Bushi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Wato delivers his combination offense. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The BackStabber. Tanahashi and Takagi are tagged in.

Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi denies The Pumping Bomber. Takagi drops Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Takagi with a Running Knee Lift. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Misfired Lariats. Third Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike/Lariat Exchange. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi knocks Wato off the apron. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Bushi drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi with a running elbow smash. BackStabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Takagi dumps Wato out of the ring. Tanahashi negates The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Tanahashi delivers The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Takagi clotheslines the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Tanahashi. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Wato counters with The Springboard European Uppercut. Wato lands The Tornillo. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi plants Bushi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato via Pinfall

