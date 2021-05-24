NJPW Road To Wrestle Grandslam Results 5/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yota Tsuji

Takahashi pie faces Tsuji before the bell rings. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji blocks a boot from Takahashi. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Takahashi in the face. Tsuji drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back and chest. Tsuji with a chop/forearm combination. Tsuji sends Takahashi to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi drops Tsuji with The Big Boot. Takahashi stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi slams Tsuji’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi toys around with Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Tsuji. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Chop/Palm Strike Exchange. Takahashi backs Tsuji into the ropes. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Tsuji dropkicks Takahashi. Tsuji bodyslams Takahashi. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Takahashi denies The BrainBuster. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Takahashi starts biting Tsuji’s fingers. Takahashi sends Tsuji face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Tsuji Spears Takahashi for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi refuses to quit. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Tsuji counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Douki vs. Chase Owens & Gedo

Zack Sabre Jr and Chase Owens will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre brings Owens down to the mat. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre transitions into a side headlock. Owens whips Sabre across the ring. Owens drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre drops down on the canvas. Owens avoids The PK. Owens blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre denies The Package PileDriver. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre dodges The Pump Knee Strike. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Douki and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Douki. Gedo whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Douki with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Douki dropkicks Owens to the floor. Douki is playing mind games with Gedo. Gedo regroups on the outside.

Owens and Gedo starts walking towards the backstage area. Sabre rolls Gedo back into the ring. Douki with forearm shivers. Gedo back drops Douki over the top rope. Douki rocks Gedo with a forearm smash. Owens pulls Douki off the ring apron. Owens kicks Sabre in the face. Owens repeatedly punches Sabre in the jaw. Gedo sends Douki back first into the steel barricade. Owens slams Sabre’s head on the apron. Gedo rolls Douki back into the ring. Douki with forearm shivers. Gedo answers with a straight right hand. Owens attacks Douki behind the referee’s back. Gedo tags in Owens. Owens uppercuts Douki. Owens with the irish whip. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Douki for a two count. Owens hooks both legs for a two count. Owens with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens slams Douki’s back on the exposed steel. Owens punches Douki in the jaw. Owens sends Douki to the corner. Douki side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens denies The Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki uppercuts Owens. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Sabre.

Sabre knocks Gedo off the apron. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Owens with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Owens. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre figure fours the legs of Owens. Sabre gets Gedo trapped in The Cobra Twist. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Owens grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Owens. Sabre plays to the crowd. Owens kicks Sabre in the face. Owens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Sabre with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Sabre for a two count. Gedo talks smack to Sabre. Gedo applies The Kimura Lock. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre hammerlocks the left shoulder of Gedo with his legs. Owens nails Sabre with The Pump Kick. Owens knocks Douki off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Owens with a running knee lift. Owens with a running knee strike. Gedo hooks both legs for a two count. Douki delivers The Missile Dropkick. Gedo kicks Douki in the gut. Gedo whips Douki across the ring. Douki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Sabre uppercuts Gedo. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre negates The Gedo Clutch. Sabre makes Gedo tap out to The Straight Jacket Sleeper Hold.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Douki via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoaki Honma

GOD attacks Tenzan and Honma before the bell rings. Tonga rakes the eyes of Honma. Loa repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Loa starts choking Tenzan. Forearm Exchange. Tonga punches Honma in the jaw. Loa continues to stomp on Tenzan’s chest. Tonga with clubbing back elbow smashes. The referee has no control in this match. Loa with forearm shivers. Tenzan and Honma brings the fight to GOD. Tenzan unloads a series of Mongolian Chops. Honma punches Tonga in the back. Tenzan kicks Tonga in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma stomps on Tonga’s back. Honma HeadButts Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Honma gets distracted by Loa. Honma knocks Loa off the ring apron. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga blasts Tenzan off the apron. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa with a double axe handle strike. Loa repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Loa is choking Honma with his boot. Loa drives Honma back first into the turnbuckles. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tonga with clubbing blows to Honma’s chest behind the referee’s back. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa bodyslams Honma. GOD with Two Slingshot Sentons. Second Forearm Exchange. Tonga with the irish whip. Honma avoids The Stinger Splash. Honma tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Loa off the apron. Tenzan with a flurry of Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Tonga in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Tonga. Tenzan levels Tonga with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Tonga with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Tonga’s back. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Third Forearm Exchange. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Tonga kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tonga starts dishing out Mongolian Chops of his own. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb.

Loa and Honma are tagged in. Loa drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Loa talks smack to Honma. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Loa uppercuts Honma. Loa rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Loa whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Loa in the face. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma and Tenzan tees off on Jado. Jado avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Tenzan kicks Tonga in the gut. Tenzan with clubbing Mongolian Chops. Loa drops Honma with a running forearm smash. Uppercut/Mongolian Chop Exchange. Loa with two forearm smashes. Honma responds with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma denies Ape Shit. Honma shrugs off two lariats from Loa. Honma HeadButts Loa. Jado nails Honma with a kendo stick. Loa with a Running Lariat for a two count. Loa makes Honma tap out to The OJK.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kota Ibushi and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Cobb whips Ibushi across the ring. Cobb avoids The RoundHouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato and Khan are tagged in. Khan is playing mind games with Wato. Wato dodges The Pump Kick. Wato with clubbing hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan whips Wato across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Khan. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Khan. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato takes a swipe at Cobb. Wato ducks a clothesline from Khan. Wato thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Wato repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Khan. Cobb drives Wato back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Khan levels Wato with The Body Avalanche. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count.

Cobb repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Khan drops Wato with The Mongolian Chop. Khan is choking Wato with his boot. Khan runs Wato into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Wato in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan uses Cobb for leverage. Khan taunts Ibushi. Khan stands on Wato’s chest. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb teases The Kamigoye. Ibushi is pissed. Cobb stomps on Wato’s chest. Cobb whips Wato into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Cobb with the lateral press for a two count. Cobb stomps on the left knee of Wato. Cobb HeadButts Wato. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with Two Bodyslams. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Khan drops Wato with The Mongolian Chop for a two count. Khan whips Wato back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb toys around with Wato. Wato with elbows into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb punches Wato in the back. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Cobb talks smack to Ibushi. Ibushi breaks up the pinning opportunity. Red Shoes is trying to keep Ibushi out of the ring. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan applies a Modified Cravate. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Wato lands back on his feet. Khan blocks a boot from Wato. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Wato with a Leaping Mid-Kick. Wato tags in Ibushi. Ibushi knocks Cobb off the apron. Ibushi kicks Khan in the face. Ibushi dives over Khan. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Khan chops the right ear of Ibushi. Khan drops Ibushi with The Flatliner. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb throws Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Wato.

Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato kicks Cobb in the face. Wato sends Cobb to the apron. Wato dropkicks Cobb off the apron. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Wato is fired up. Wato rolls Cobb back into the ring. Wato dives over Cobb. Wato side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Wato follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Wato hits The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Ibushi dumps Khan out of the ring. Cobb denies The RoundHouse Kick. Wato hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Cobb sends Wato chest first into the canvas. Cobb connects with The Kamigoye. Cobb plants Wato with The Pop Up Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. LIJ is playing mind games with Ishii with in and out tags. Ishii with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. LIJ gangs up on Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Ishii kicks Bushi in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii shoves Naito into Bushi. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii shoves Sanada into Naito. Ishii drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Ishii with another shoulder tackle. Ishii slams Naito’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Ishii tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Takagi. Goto kicks Takagi in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Takagi. Hashi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Bushi kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Tanahashi tees off on Naito. Naito drops down on the canvas. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. LIJ clears the ring.

Naito yanks on Tanahashi’s hair. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Takagi drops Tanahashi with The DDT for a two count. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada drops his leg on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Sanada wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Tanahashi’s neck. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito whips Tanahashi across the ring. Naito knocks Ishii off the apron. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Tanahashi tags in Goto.

Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Goto knocks LIJ off the apron. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Sanada to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Sanada applies a waist lock. Goto decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Goto with the irish whip. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over of Goto. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada dropkicks the left knees of Goto, Ishii, and Hashi. Sanada with a straight right hand. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Misfired Signature Moves. Sanada applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi and Bushi are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Hashi slaps Bushi in the face. Bushi with forearm shivers. Hashi answers with a blistering chop. Bushi dropkicks Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Hashi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Naito with a basement dropkick. Ishii kicks Naito in the gut. Ishii with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Naito with a corner dropkick. Ishii rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with clubbing back elbow smashes. Ishii with a forearm smash. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishii’s head. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Double Irish Whip. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Bushi counters with The Backstabber. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Hashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Hashi. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Ishii gets in the way. Sanada dropkicks Ishii to the floor. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi responds with Twist and Shout. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takagi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi clotheslines the back of Hashi’s neck. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Hashi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

