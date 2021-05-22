NJPW Strong Results 5/21/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Bateman vs. Alex Coughlin

Test Of Strength. Coughlin with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coughlin applies an arm-bar. Coughlin transitions into a hammerlock. Bateman decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Bateman with a forearm smash. Bateman applies a side headlock. Coughlin with a wrist lock takedown. Coughlin applies a hammerlock. Coughlin grabs a side wrist lock. Coughlin applies an arm-bar. Coughlin goes into the cover for a one count. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Bateman fish hooks Coughlin. Coughlin backs Bateman into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Bateman kicks Coughlin in the face. Bateman applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Bateman goes for a rear chin lock, but Coughlin counters with a hammerlock.

Coughlin slams the left shoulder of Bateman on the canvas. Bateman denies The GutWrench Suplex. Bateman with a knee lift. Bateman uppercuts the back of Coughlin’s neck. Bateman kicks Coughlin in the face. Bateman applies the cravate. Bateman hammers down on the back of Coughlin’s neck. Bateman stomps on Coughlin’s back. Bateman toys around with Coughlin. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Bateman. Coughlin hammers down on the back of Bateman’s neck. Bateman with a knife edge chop. Bateman with a Modified Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bateman applies a rear chin lock. Coughlin puts his boot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Bateman with a knee drop. Bateman is trying to punk out Coughlin.

Forearm/Uppercut/Chop Exchange. Coughlin drops Bateman with a flying shoulder tackle. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin sends Bateman to the corner. Coughlin with The Stinger Splash. Coughlin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Coughlin with a Delayed Bodyslam. Coughlin hits The Delayed GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Coughlin with three uppercuts. Bateman clotheslines Coughlin. Bateman drills Coughlin with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Coughlin takes Bateman down to the mat. Coughlin applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Coughlin rolls Bateman over for a two count. Coughlin stomps on the left shoulder of Bateman. Coughlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Bateman lands back on his feet. Bateman delivers The Roaring Elbow. Bateman connects with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman via Pinfall

Second Match: Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

Team Filthy attacks King and Fredericks before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Limelight slams Fredericks head on the ring apron. Limelight rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Limelight hammers down on the back of Fredericks neck. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Limelight continues to hammer down on the back of Fredericks neck. Limelight tags in Kratos. Team Filthy gangs up on Fredericks. Kratos sends Fredericks chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos drops Fredericks with a running shoulder tackle. Kratos stomps on Fredericks chest for a one count. Kratos with clubbing knee strikes. Kratos with a back elbow smash. Fredericks fights from underneath. Fredericks unloads two knife edge chops. Kratos slaps Fredericks in the face. Limelight tags himself in.

Limelight kicks Fredericks in the ribs. Limelight uses the middle rope as a weapon. Limelight kicks the left shoulder of Fredericks. Limelight rams his forearm across Fredericks face. Limelight applies a front face lock. Kratos tags himself in. Kratos punches Fredericks in the ribs. Kratos kicks Fredericks in the face. Kratos with an open palm strike. Kratos takes a swipe at King. Fredericks slaps Kratos in the chest. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Kratos clotheslines Fredericks. Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Kratos shoves Fredericks into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a running forearm smash. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight kicks the left shoulder of Fredericks. Limelight wraps the right shoulder of Fredericks around the top rope. Limelight unloads a series of mid-kicks. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight starts dancing. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. King and Kratos are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. King drives his knee into the midsection of Kratos. King with forearm shivers. King with two blistering chops. King levels Kratos with a Body Avalanche. King with The Death Valley Driver into Kratos. King sends Limelight crashing into Kratos on the outside. King rolls Kratos back into the ring. King drops Kratos with a Running Lariat for a two count. King applies a front face lock. Fredericks tags himself in. Kratos runs King into Fredericks. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Limelight kicks King in the face. Limelight with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Limelight with The Cutter. Kratos goes into the cover for a two count. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with a Corner Dropkick. Kratos with a leaping single leg dropkick. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos dumps King out of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks negates The Symbiote DDT. Third Forearm Exchange. Limelight with a Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks blocks a boot from Limelight. Fredericks slaps Limelight in the chest. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks connects with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King & Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo In A No Disqualification Match

Rosser attacks Hikuleo before the bell rings. Rosser with a flying clothesline. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the face. Hikuleo Powerslams Rosser. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo starts choking Rosser. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of Rosser’s neck. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo slaps Rosser in the chest. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Haymaker Exchange. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hikuleo launches Rosser over the top rope. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Hikuleo with clubbing axe handle strike. Hikuleo slams Rosser’s head on the ring apron. Rosser avoids multiple chair shots. Rosser with a series of toe kicks. Hikuleo rams Rosser into the ringside barricade. Hikuleo repeatedly sends Rosser shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Hikuleo pulls out a table from under the ring. Rosser throws a bucket at Hikuleo’s head. Rosser with clubbing elbow smashes. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. It’s a complete slugfest on the outside. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Rosser tips over the table. Rosser with a running haymaker. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Rosser and Hikuleo starts brawling in the backstage area. Rosser talks smack to Hikuleo. Rosser wraps tape around Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo shoves Rosser through a doorway. We head towards the parking lot area. Rosser punches Hikuleo in the back. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo and Rosser are trading back and forth shots in the ring truck. Rosser is raining down back elbow smashes. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Hikuleo delivers the low blow.

Rosser with a flying haymaker off the ring truck. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser wraps a hose around Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo shoves Rosser into a wall. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Rosser refuses to stay down. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuleo brings Rosser back to the ringside area. Neither men can gain momentum. Rosser with a chop/clothesline combination. Hikuleo repeatedly kicks Rosser in the face. Hikuleo sends Rosser face first into the ring post. Hikuleo dumps Rosser face first on the steel barricade. Rosser fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosser with a Flying Bulldog into the table. Rosser drags Hikuleo back into the ring. Rosser connects with The Gut Check. Rosser plants Hikuleo with The Running Basement Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

