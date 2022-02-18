Three former WWE talents made surprise appearances at Thursday’s NJPW Strong: Rivals taping in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood.

Shane Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) made his debut in the main event, answering the Open Challenge issued by Jay White. This was his NJPW debut.

Shane Haste (fka Shane Thorne) worked the tapings to make his NJPW return, aligning himself with Jonah and Bad Dude Tito.

Máscara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) also made his NJPW return at the Rivals tapings. He was previously announced for the Strong Style Evolved event on March 20 in St. Petersburg, FL.

The tapings from last night will begin to air over the next few Saturday episodes. Below are spoilers:

* Hikuleo defeated Kevin Knight

* Christopher Daniels defeated Karl Fredericks

* Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs defeated Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, The OKC and Clark Connors in an Elimination Match

* TJP defeated Brogan Finlay

* Fred Yehi, Keita Murray and The OKC defeated Bateman, Misterioso and Barrett Brown

* Kevin Blackwood defeated Ariya Daivari

* Daniel Garcia defeated Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger (Ricky Reyes) defeated Rocky Romero

* Jonah and Bad Dude Tito defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay. Shane Haste (fka Shane Thorne) aligned himself with Tito and Jonah after the match

* Chris Bey defeated Blake Christian

* Buddy Matthews defeated Ren Narita

* Jay White defeated Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) in the Open Challenge main event

* Máscara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) also made an appearance on the show

