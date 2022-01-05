NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Results 1/5/22

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

First Pre-Show Match: Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Gedo and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team GBH before the bell rings. Makabe kicks Jado out of the ring. GBH gangs up on Fale. Meeting Of The Minds. Fale dumps Honma out of the ring. Makabe kicks Fale in the gut. Makabe gives Fale the middle finger. Fale drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Fale starts choking Makabe. Fale argues with the referee. Fale tags in Jado. Jado rams Makabe’s face across the top strand. Jado with a forearm shot across the back of Makabe. Jado slams Makabe’s head on the left boot of Gedo. Jado stands on the midsection of Makabe. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo kicks Makabe in the gut. Gedo stomps on Makabe’s chest. Gedo kicks Makabe in the ribs. Gedo tags in Fale. Fale with a gut punch. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Makabe with forearm shivers. Fale answers with another gut punch. Makabe is displaying his fighting spirit. Makabe runs through the double clothesline. Makabe clotheslines Jado. Makabe tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Gedo off the ring apron. Nagata with The Helluva Kick to Jado. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Fale. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Jado denies The Exploder Suplex. Jado whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Jado. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Fale drops Nagata with a running shoulder tackle. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Nagata counters with The Nagata Lock II. Jado breaks up the submission hold. Nagata tags in Honma. Fale with a gut punch. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo whips Honma across the ring. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Jado kicks Honma in the chest. Fale with The Elbow Drop. Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two coun. Fale dumps Nagata out of the ring. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Makabe knocks Jado off the ring apron. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Fale attacks the midsection of Makabe. Makabe ducks a clothesline from Fale. Makabe clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Pre-Show Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Master Wato vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

