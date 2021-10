The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

– Aron Stevens & Kratos speak

– Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis

– NWA Lucha Scramble: La Rebellion vs. The Illbegotten vs. Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie

– Mims, Sal Rinauro, Hawx Aerie speak

– James Storm vs. Judais

– Kamille responds to Melina

– Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost